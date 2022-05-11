Vincenzo Nibali to retire after this season

After Wednesday’s stage of the Giro d”Italia, Vincenzo Nibali said that 2022 will be his final year as a professional cyclist. The Italian won the Giro as well as in 2013 and 2016, as well as the Tour de France in 2014 and the Tour of Spain in 2010. He is in an elite club of cyclists: one of only seven riders to have won all three Grand Tours.

On Tuesday, Nibali fell out of contention for the overall, losing over two minutes. Today, Arnaud Démare didn’t have to worry about Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan in the bunch sprint in Messina, Sicily, where the Frenchman scored his sixth career Giro d’Italia stage victory. Spaniard “Juanpe” Lopez kept the pink jersey.

“I was waiting for this stage for a while, for years, it’s where I started to ride and train, so I wanted to confirm that this is my last Giro and my last season,” the 37-year-old said to RAI Sport’s Processo all Tappa.

“It’s time to call it a day. I’ve done so much for so long, but it’s the right time. I can’t forget that I left home when I was 15 years old. I think I gave a lot to cycling and now it’s time to give time back to all the people who sacrificed things for me,” he added.