Vingegaard back in red jersey after Vuelta summit finish

The start of the 80th Vuelta a España’s second week concluded with yet another summit finish, and it was there that Jay Vine claimed a stage double and Jonas Vingegaard seized the lead from Torstein Træen by 26 seconds. Vingegaard wore red on Stages 2 and 3–he has his own 2025 Vuelta stage double.

The GC Situation Going into Week 2

Torstein Træen lost most of his lead on Sunday, but he still clung on to the red jersey by 37 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard. João Almeida was in a podium spot at +1:15 and Sunday’s runner-up Tom Pidcock prowled at +1:35.

1) Torstein Træen (Norway/Bahrain-Victorious) 33:35:46

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:37

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +1:15

4) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +1:35

The Course

The profile rose gradually all Tuesday with several lumps, one categorized, and a 9.4-km, 6.1 percent summit finish on El Ferial Larra Belagua.

Things were unsettled in the first third of the stage, with splits in the peloton, crashes and several failed attempts to escape. Finally, with 75 km to race, an enormous breakaway took its lead. Canadian Pier-André Côté and KOM leader Jay Vine were part of the 27-strong mob, one that also contained three teammate trios.

At the foot of Cat. 3 Alto de Las Coronas, with the red jersey group two minutes in arrears, Movistar’s Javier Romo dashed away from the Côté platoon. On the 30-km uphill drag to the start of El Ferial Larra Belagua, Romo found company in nine more riders. One of them, Alec Segaert, took off on his own.

El Ferial Larra Belagua’s opening slopes found the gap to the peloton still in favor of the breakaway groups. Segaert hit it 41 seconds before the Vine group, +1:11 ahead of Côté and Company, and with a three-minute advantage over the field. Segaert was brought back and then Pablo Castrillo tried his luck solo, but Vine caught and dispatched him.

Back in the red jersey group, UAE-Emirates seized the wheel and put pedal to metal, dislodging Træen. Almeida went to the front to accelerate, streamlining the group, which would finish without any more adventurism. A Movistar duo joined Vine on the day’s podium.

Wednesday’s altimetry resembles a piranha’s jawbone, with seven Cat. 2 and 3 ascents in 157 km around Bilbao.

2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10

1) Jay Vine (Australia/UAE-Emirates) 3:56:24

2) Pablo Castrillo (Spain/Movistar) +0:35

3) Javier Romo (Spain/Movistar) +1:04

2025 Vuelta a España GC

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:37

2) Torstein Træen (Norway/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:26

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:38

4) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +0:58