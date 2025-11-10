Vingegaard considering trade: Giro win over Tour glory next year

Jonas Vingegaard says he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll chase a rare Giro d’Italia–Tour de France double in 2026 — but admits the idea is tempting.

Speaking with La Dernière Heure, the Visma – Lease a Bike rider said his team is still debating next season’s calendar. “The Tour remains the biggest goal, of course,” he said. “But now it’s about whether we can combine the two next year.”

The Grand Tour triple

Vingegaard, who already has two Tour de France titles (2022, 2023) and this year’s Vuelta a España, noted that only the Giro remains to complete his Grand Tour set. “Winning all three Grand Tours or the Tour de France in 2026? I think I’d rather win the three Grand Tours,” he told La Dernière Heure. “The Giro is still left.”

In recent Tours, Vingegaard has collided with the dominance of Tadej Pogačar — a rivalry he clearly respects. “Sometimes Pogačar seems really unbeatable,” Vingegaard said. “He is undeniably the best rider in the world right now. But if I told myself he can’t be beaten, it would mean I was giving up. So I won’t do that.”

🏁 Jonas Vingegaard wins the 2025 Tour de France J:COM Saitama Criterium! 🇯🇵#SaitamaCriterium pic.twitter.com/AmzbrvyLJw — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) November 9, 2025

The Dane added that his form is nearly back to where it was before his 2024 Tour of the Basque Country crash. He said he’s now pushing the same numbers as before the fall and feels he’s “still improving.”

“Maybe that also applies to him,” Vingegaard said— hinting that the next chapter of cycling’s top rivalry is far from finished.

Vingegaard was in Japan this weekend at the Tour de France Saitama Criterium – a race organized by the ASO. Miraculously, despite crashing, he managed to fend off a field of riders in leg warmers and arm warmers–including some very fast sprinters to cross the line first. He even managed to do so on the flat course with a blistering 41.2 km/h.