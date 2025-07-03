Vingegaard on 2025 Tour vs. 2024: ‘I’m a completely different person’

Jonas Vingegaard enters the 2025 Tour de France in a headspace worlds apart from where he was just a year ago.

The Visma–Lease a Bike rider endured a punishing road back to top form in 2024, racing the Tour only months after a horrific crash at the Itzulia Basque Country. It was Stage 4 when he went down hard in a multi-rider pile-up. It also involved Primož Roglič (now with Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe) and Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step.

The 2024 comeback

The injuries were devastating. Seven broken ribs, a fractured sternum, a broken finger, a shattered collarbone, and two punctured lungs that caused internal bleeding.

“To be able to take that stage win on Stage 11 of last year’s race was really incredible,” Vingegaard told TNT Sports.

He would finish second overall behind longtime rival Pogačar — a result that, under the circumstances, was remarkable.

Now, as he lines up for the 112th edition of the Tour, the Danish two-time champion (2022 and 2023) says he’s in a better place both physically and mentally.

“I’m a completely different person,” he said. “With all I went through…”

Although it wasn’t perfect–he crashed out of Paris-Nice, it was not nearly as bad a setback as in 2024. And he had a decent ride at the Critérium du Dauphiné, although the world champion still had an edge.

Vingegaard’s battle with the Slovenian superstar is set to define this Tour — and this time, the Dane might just be back on even ground.

Stage 1 on Saturday covers a 184.9-kilometre loop starting and finishing in Lille. The opening week often gets hectic as riders scramble for a stage victory or to claim the early yellow jersey before the general classification contenders settle in. Canadian fans can watch live coverage from 7 a.m. EDT on FloBikes.com, with the stage expected to finish around midday. Be sure to check back here at Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report and photos.