Vingegaard sitting pretty at the Vuelta after wet mountain win

The final stage of the 80th Vuelta a España’s long first week culminated with a ding-dong battle on summit finish Valdezcaray, the setting of Jonas Vingegaard seizing control of the GC situation with a big wet win. The Dane finished arms aloft 24 seconds ahead of João Almeida and Tom Pidcock. Torstein Træen clung tenaciously to red by 37 seconds. Canada’s Nickolas Zukowsky was prominent in leading the peloton’s chase.

The Course

Sunday’s fare was 195 km of rolling terrain with a 13.3 km, 5.2 percent Cat 1, Estación de Esquí de Valdezcaray, as its summit finish. Rain couldn’t dampen the riders’ spirits.

Torstein Træen had more than two and a half minutes over Vingegaard, Almeida and Ciccone.

Michal Kwiatkowski was the most notable rider in Sunday’s breakaway quintet. Its gap was only 1:45 at the midway point. Canada’s Nick Zukowsky was prominent at the front pulling for Tom Pidcock’s hopes, toiling for at least an hour.

The catch came at the foot of Valdezcaray, the Lidl-set pace of the peloton shelling out Juan Ayuso early. The wet climbing quickly whittled down the numbers. Matteo Jorgenson then launched Vingegaard, Ciccone latching on. Almeida couldn’t hang but polka-dot teammate Jay Vine tried to help. With 10 km to go, Vingegaard dropped Ciccone.

In the pouring rain Almeida, Pidcock and Felix Gall beat on in pursuit. At first only Almeida pulled and Vingegaard increased his gap, Træen’s hopes of keeping red looking desperate. Almeida got cross at the Brit and then Pidcock took his turns. The final kilometres were about those two trying to minimize their losses as they pulled clear in the podium battle.

Labour Day is the first well-deserved rest day of the 80th edition.

2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:33

2) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +0:24

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) s.t.



2025 Vuelta a España GC

1) Torstein Træen (Norway/Bahrain-Victorious) 33:35:46

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:37

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +1:15

4) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Q36.5) +1:35