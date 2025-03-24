Vingegaard’s crash more serious than first thought—didn’t ride for 9 days

Jonas Vingegaard’s 2024 season was seriously derailed by a crash at the Tour of the Basque Country, and he’s once again facing difficulties in 2025. Although the crash during Stage 5 of Paris-Nice didn’t seem as bad as his 2024 one, there are still some looming consequences. He managed to finish the stage—in stark contrast to his Spanish crash—but didn’t start Stage 6. A contusion on his hand and a cut lip were too much for the Dane to continue, forcing him to withdraw.

Concussion as well

However, in an interview with Danish outlet B.T., the 28-year-old pro revealed he also suffered a concussion. “After the crash, I felt dizzy. And after the stage, I felt very nauseated and incredibly tired. Which continued for the next several days,” he said. He only began riding again on Thursday, nine days after the crash.

He went on to say he regrets missing the Volta a Catalunya, which starts Monday, and is uncertain about racing before the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.

Unsure of program before June

Jonas Vingegaard’s main goal for the 2025 season is to win the Tour de France for the third time in his career. As of now, he is set for the Critérium du Dauphiné from June 8 to June 15, followed by the Tour de France from July 5 to July 27, and the Vuelta a España from August 23 to September 14.

In 2024, he spent 12 days in the hospital and went through lengthy rehabilitation to get back to riding. Although he managed solid training volume and camps with his teammates, he missed out on crucial pre-Tour lead-up races. He arrived at the Tour de France as a question mark—just how fit was he? He ended up riding a strong race but couldn’t match winner Tadej Pogačar, although he did finish second with a stage win.

Hopefully, he will be able to race soon and be ready to take on the Slovenian.