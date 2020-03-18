Virtually ride the Milan-Sanremo route from home

The beloved Milan-Sanremo race, one of cycling’s five monument classics and was cancelled this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The race, scheduled for March 21, was the first monument to be cancelled since the Second World War.

Thankfully, all is not lost for those who planned to watch the race. RCS Sport has teamed up with Garmin and Tacx to offer a virtual riding experience. Users at home will be able to pedal through the last 57 km of the Milan-Sanremo route, exploring iconic climbs such as the ‘Tre Capi’, the Cipressa and the Poggio. The virtual experience runs from Alassio to Via Roma in Sanremo.

The climbs

‘Tre Capi’, which translates to three chiefs, is three consecutive climbs– Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta. Many say this is the beginning of the end of the race. Soon after, riders hit the Cipressa, a climb introduced in 1982 which averages four per cent over 5.6 km. After cresting the Cipressa, riders begin their ascent of the Poggio, which is located 9 km from the finish line. The 3.7 km climb averages a gradient of less than 4 per cent but peaks at 8 per cent right before the summit. What follows is a technical decent (that even the least skilled bike handler will be able to enjoy virtually) and the final few kilometers through the city of Sanremo.

Connecting the route

Riders need a smart trainer and a compatible Garmin Edge cycle computer, such as the Edge 520, Edge 530, Edge 820, Edge 830, Edge 1000 or Edge 1030.

Join the Milano-Sanremo Virtual Experience group on Garmin Connect and click on March 21 in the groups calendar. The route will download to your Garmin, which will couple with the smart trainer.

For added virtual immersion, riders can import the track onto the Tacx Desktop App and ride the route in satellite map mode.