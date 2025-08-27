Visma dares Jan Ullrich to chug Nutella — and he obliges

Your silly story of the day.

Victor Campenaerts is definitely in the spotlight at the Vuelta a España. Not only for his racing but for his daily behind-the-scenes vlogs. On stage two, the Visma – Lease a Bike rider and his teammates found themselves passing through Alba, Italy — home to the Ferrero factory that produces Nutella.

As part of his running “fact of the day” feature, Matteo Jorgenson revealed that Alba accounts for a quarter of the world’s hazelnut consumption thanks to the chocolate spread. That sparked Campenaerts to recall an off-season story involving 1997 Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich. “Did you know Ullrich once put a jar of Nutella in the microwave and drank it?” he asked. This prompted some chuckles on the team bus.

Word quickly reached the German icon himself. Ullrich confirmed the story on Instagram, noting that in summer he didn’t need a microwave because “the sun is enough.” To prove his point, he tipped back a jar on camera and wished the riders luck in Spain.

Ullrich is no stranger to the Vuelta, having won the G.C. once as well as two stages. He may have had a little help back then–okay, for sure he has, as he has said publicly–but back then, few didn’t.

Jan Ullrich répond à Victor Campenaerts qui affirmait qu’il “mettait un pot de Nutella au micro-ondes avant de le boire” pendant sa carrière (VIDÉO) https://t.co/6VmcPmxPMu pic.twitter.com/LID2bbrCSZ — Les Sports + (@lessportsplus) August 26, 2025

Der Kaiser has been enjoying a much more peaceful life as of late after struggling with mental health and addiction issues for years.

