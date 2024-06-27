Visma – LAB brings back masks over fear of COVID-19

During the upcoming Tour de France, Lease a Bike will revert to a partial COVID-19 protocol, according to a report from wielerflits. Last week, the Dutch WorldTeam had to withdraw Sepp Kuss, the Vuelta a España winner, from the Tour de France due to his ongoing recovery from a recent COVID-19 infection. A survey across the peloton reveals that several teams have encountered positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. This has affected riders like David Gaudu. He recovered in time for the Tour. Dane Mads Pedersen also caught the virus after the Critérium du Dauphiné but also recovered in time for the Tour.

However, Tao Geoghegan Hart unfortunately did not recover in time.

Masks and PCR tests return

Members of Visma | Lease a Bike, including riders and staff who recently traveled to Florence, have resumed wearing face masks on flights. Throughout the Tour, the team will conduct daily rapid testing for all members, including riders, management, and staff, and have equipped themselves with a PCR device for comprehensive testing. Additionally, immediate isolation awaits anyone displaying symptoms of a cold.

In crowded areas, all team members have been strongly advised to wear face masks. They are also encouraged to maintain rigorous hand hygiene practices.

Prevent sickness which could ruin rider’s chances

“But it won’t be easy to convince everyone of the need for this protocol,” according to a team spokesperson. “When you see how much we as a team invest in the Tour de France, it is logical that you try to prevent a corona infection from going through the team.”

COVID-19 infections are increasing again across Europe after a period of dormancy, with rising cases also noted in the Netherlands by the Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM), the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment over recent weeks. Last week saw a 33 per cent increase in average virus particles, following a 78 per cent increase the week before. Concentrations have quadrupled in the past month, reaching levels unseen since January. Concerns are mounting around the Olympic Games in Paris due to the global prevalence of different virus variants, as exemplified by a current surge in cases in Australia.

Avoid repeat of 2023 Giro

During races, COVID-19 has ruined the chances of riders. At the 2023 Giro d’Italia, Remco Evenepoel was forced to withdraw in the pink jersey after contracting the virus. There were several other riders who got sick and also had to quit the race.

The Tour de France begins Saturday in Florence. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have daily reports and features.