Visma-Lease a Bike coach explains why he had to leave

On Monday, Tim Heemskerk announced his shock departure from Visma- Lease a Bike. The Dutchman had been with the team for eight years. The coach, who guided riders including Jonas Vingegaard, shared his reasons on social media. He mentioned several aspects, including a lack of creative freedom in his daily work as reported by Wielerflits.

“After eight wonderful years with the team, I have, with a heavy heart, decided to stop as coach,” Heemskerk posted.“In the last two or three months, there was too little space for creativity and passion in my daily work. That’s exactly why it’s the right time to step away.”

Staying in cycling

Heemskerk emphasized that stepping back does not mean leaving the sport he loves. “I’ve chosen to make room to recharge my batteries. Cycling and sport remain my passion and my life. Thank you for everything we’ve experienced together,” he said.

During his tenure, Heemskerk he had a helluva run. He was key in building Visma into one of the strongest teams in the world–including multiple Grand Tour and Classics wins. “The past years were full of highlights—and a few low points too. They were breakthroughs and challenges that shaped all of us. They allowed me to grow enormously as a coach and as a person. Those lessons will stay with me,” he said.

The team also recognized his contribution. Head of performance Mathieu Heijboer praised Heemskerk for shaping the team’s training philosophy and achieving top results. Heijboer is expected to take on a more direct coaching role with Vingegaard going forward.

“We are extremely grateful to Tim for the contribution he has made to the team over the past years. He has played a major role in the development of the training philosophy we apply within the team and in achieving our sporting results,” he said. “Over the past period, I have had many conversations with Tim, and I believe this is the best outcome. I wish him all the best in the next stage of his career.”

For Heemskerk, the decision is about preserving passion and energy, leaving the door open for future opportunities in the sport he has dedicated his life to.

Some have been critical of the team for its rigid routines, which could lead to burnout. There was even speculation that was what happened when Giro winner Simon Yates–who was poised to race this year, surprised everyone (including the team) when he retired before the season even began.