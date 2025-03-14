Visma-Lease a Bike releases Vingegaard update after his Thursday crash

Although nowhere near as campaign-interrupting as his Itzulia Basque Country wreck was 11 months ago, Jonas Vingegaard’s crash in Thursday’s fifth stage of Paris-Nice left him obviously diminished, and he couldn’t scrap on the short, steep Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Sciez summit finish, losing his race lead to teammate Matteo Jorgenson. On Friday morning Visma-Lease a Bike announced that his injuries, including a contusion on his hand and a cut lip, were too much for the Dane to continue and he did not start Stage 6.

Unfortunately, Jonas Vingegaard will not start in today’s stage of Paris-Nice. Our medical staff has decided that it is best for him to recover from yesterday’s crash at home and focus on his next goals for the season. pic.twitter.com/KqFHbR6hhQ — Team Visma | Lease a Bike (@vismaleaseabike) March 14, 2025

Vingegaard has not registered a DNS since the 2019 Tour of Norway.

February’s Volga ao Algarve winner is scheduled to start the Volta a Ciclista Catalunya on March 24. June’s Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España are all part of his schedule.

With Vingegaard out, Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) moves into second place 36 seconds in arrears of Jorgenson, while João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) moves up into a podium position at +0:50, Thursday’s stage winner Lenny Martinez trailing him.