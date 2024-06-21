Visma nutritionist: ‘Pogačar’s team isn’t close to our system’

Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Thursday that Jonas Vingegaard would be starting the Tour de France, with Tadej Pogačar once again expected to be his chief rival. The Slovenian said in 2022 that he bonked on Stage 11, and in 2023, he figured he had eaten too much on Stage 17. According to Asker Jeukendrup, the nutritionist at Visma – Lease a Bike, that’s because they have the edge when it comes to fuelling.

“I don’t think Pogačar’s team is close to our system, to be honest,” Jeukendrup said to nos.nl. Under directeur sporttif Merijn Zeeman, their approach includes a nutrition app and customized advice for each rider. The team now employs 15 chefs who are also nutritionists to leave nothing to chance.

“It leads to a lead that is almost impossible for other teams to overtake,” he said. “The key is what riders receive and when, not just the investment in food.

Carbs FTW

Gorka Prieto, nutritionist for UAE, acknowledges the intake numbers Jeukendrup discusses, stating, “The maximum is around 120 or 130 grams per hour. Initially, it was believed riders could only consume 60 grams per hour without intestinal issues.”

However, Jeukendrup, who is a professor, conducted a study in 2004 that revealed another intestinal transporter, allowing for a combination of fructose and glucose to increase intake up to 90 grams per hour during races, and often pushing towards 120 or 150 grams. This can improve performance by up to seventeen per cent.

The ketone thing

Ketones, a legal substance in the peloton, help with faster recovery, but their effect ranges from 0 to 2 per cent, according to Jeukendrup. However, he cautions against their use, citing potential negative impacts, especially with high carbohydrate and salt intake, which can lead to gastrointestinal issues.

“Stomach problems are quite common in endurance sports. These are quite normal and related to what you take and when, weather conditions, and race toughness,” he said. That means managing nutrition precisely is crucial for performance and avoiding issues.

The Tour de France begins on June 29 in Florence. You can watch it on FloBikes.com