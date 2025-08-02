Visma on PFP: ‘We knew she’d be good — just not this good

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s leap to road racing full-time in 2025 raised eyebrows — but only because few expected her to adapt this quickly. Well, really, was there any doubt? The French rider moved across multiple off-road disciplines and has slotted seamlessly into the Visma – Lease a Bike roster, delivering top-tier results and earning admiration from teammates and rivals alike. And absolutely wrecking the competition.

“We knew she’d be good,” Jos van Emden, directeur sportif at Visma - Lease a Bike, said to WielerFlits. “But the way she reads the race, how strong she is on the climbs, how committed she is to learning — it’s shocked even us.” Ferrand-Prévot’s rapid development has included standout performances. That includes races like Strade Bianche and Ronde van Vlaanderen, for sure. But it was her storming solo win at Paris–Roubaix Femmes that cemented her place as a force on the road on the Dutch team. It’s not like this has come out of nowhere. She was an incredible road rider before shifting to MTB. But still, dayum. What a champion.

Now that she’s back on the road and with a Dutch team, she’s embraced every part of the transition. Including culture and language. “The only Dutch words I know are ‘kruidnoten’ (spiced cookies) and ‘frikadellen’ (meatballs),” she said, showing the same mix of humility and humour that’s made her a favourite among fans and staff.

At 33, Ferrand-Prévot is no stranger to the spotlight — a former road world champion and Olympic medallist, she’s seen cycling from every angle. But this year feels different: more focused, more unified, more intentional. “She’s not here to play a supporting role,” one teammate said. “She’s building something.”

As Visma navigates a post-Marianne Vos future, Ferrand-Prévot’s emergence couldn’t be better timed. “She surprised herself,” said the team DS. “But more than that, she’s reminded us all how much you can still grow, even when you’ve already won everything.”

The Tour de France Femmes wraps up on Sunday. But it’s hardly a parade. Stage 9 is Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil and will be a tough finale. Check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report after.