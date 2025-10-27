Viviani has dream final world championships

A perfect ending for Elia Viviani and his remarkable cycling career. On Sunday, the Italian raced to a perfect close at the 2025 UCI track cycling world championships in Santiago, Chile. Viviani, 36 captured the world title in the elimination race on the final day. This added a fitting chapter to a career filled with victories on both the track and the road.

Even with years of experience, Viviani said he felt some nerves. “I was incredibly nervous before this elimination race. As if it was my very first race,” he said to Sporza. “That didn’t give me much confidence beforehand, but after the first few pedal strokes I felt okay and only had to focus on the race.”

You don’t need to understand Italian to feel the Eurosport commentators’ excitement as Elia Viviani became world champion in his final race 🤩🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/dBgewi6NuO — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) October 27, 2025

The win marked a dream finale. “This is a wonderful way to end my career, with the rainbow jersey. This is truly what I wanted, and I have to thank the Italian federation for that. They gave me the chance to do it again,” Viviani added. He also thanked the fans: “Chile will remain in my heart for a long time.”

Reflecting on his career highlights, Viviani pointed to his Olympic gold in Rio. “If I have to choose one moment, it’s the Olympic medal in Rio. If you can reach that level, it’s something incredible. That’s something that proved impossible to repeat.”

Although this was his final world championship race, Viviani will still ride the Six Days of Ghent in November.

Mississauga, Ont.’s Dylan Bibic, the lone Canadian entrant, placed 13th.