Watch Vlasov and Vingegaard run up the final climb at Itzulia Basque Country

Race leader Primož Roglič didn’t have a great day on Friday’s penultimate stage of the 61st Itzulia Basque Country, but neither did his teammate Jonas Vingegaard and Alexandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe.)

Roglič couldn’t respond to a high-powered late move and is now in eighth place, giving himself little chance to win the race with a stage remaining. Remco Evenepoel moved into the race lead by coming third. Fugitive Carlos Rodriguez’s win was Ineos Grenadiers’ second consecutive stage victory. Michael Woods was top Canadian, a performance that lifted him to 21st in the GC.

But the big story on the final super-steep climb was when Vingegaard and Vlasov collided with each other, and fell. Given the grade of the hill, they couldn’t remount, so it meant walking up the climb with their slippery cleats to finish the race.

You can watch the dramatic finale below.