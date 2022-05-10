Volca-no: Giro d’Italia GC competition dormant on Mount Etna, breakaway prevails

Hot anticipation of a ding-dong GC battle on Tuesday’s Giro d’Italia summit finish on Mount Etna in Sicily was cooled by a lack of scrapping. It was a day for the breakaway, with German Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking the win and Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain/Trek-Segafredo) assuming the pink jersey from Mathieu van der Poel. Alex Cataford, Canada’s lone entrant in the 105th edition, was part of the day’s escape. Although there wasn’t a pitched GC skirmish, Angel “Superman” Lopez climbed off the bike and Tom Dumoulin lost a chunk of time.

The Course

The first 172-km day in Sicily concluded on mighty Mount Etna, the route taking the 22.9 km, 6 percent, Cat. 1 side.

Etna is back at the #Giro, which means we should see a first battle between the GC contenders at the end of today’s 172 stage, which just started from Avola. pic.twitter.com/rt7vZxFYlE — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 10, 2022

After some frantic action following the gun, including a surge from the maglia rosa, Cataford’s breakaway got loose and rolled up an 11:00 gap. Mauri Vansevenant of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was best placed, only +0:43 off van der Poel.

Angel Lopez, citing a left hip injury, abandoned the race. Stage 2 winner Simon Yates, who got caught up in an early crash, was back in the cars, including the medical car, several times.

Ineos Grenadiers and Bahrain-Victorious worked to chipped away at the 14-strong escape’s gap.

There were about 17 km of road tilting up as the race went through Paternòbefore the climb proper . With 40 km to race Cataford and company’s gap was still 7:00. At the volcano’s foot the lead was 5:30.

🇮🇹 #Giro There we go! Time to start climbing Mount Etna 🌋 With 22.8 km at 5.9% average, it's a brutally long ascent! The breakaway will take it on with 5'30" advantage. pic.twitter.com/qa0zI6leOS — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) May 10, 2022

Van der Poel immediately dropped off the back of the peloton. The escape fragmented, with van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix teammate Stefano Oldani solo at the front and six riders including Vansevenant, Kämna and Lopez in pursuit.

Finally, Ineos put in a thrust at the front of the streamlined favourites group. Meanwhile, back at the pointy end of the race, Lopez attacked from the chase group, catching and dispatching Oldani.

Tom Dumoulin, the 2017 Giro champion, cracked.

Soon Kämna was chasing Lopez alone with 6 km remaining to the peak. The German started to reel in the Spaniard. It looked like they were going to work together. Lopez lost tire grip in the final turn and Kämna received the day’s flowers. It was Kämna’s third victory of the season. Lopez is the first Spaniard to lead the Giro since Alberto Contador.

Richard Carapaz, Romain Bardet, Pello Bilbao, Mikel Landa, João Almeida, Yates, Hugh Carthy, Jai Hindley, Richie Porte, Wilco Kelderman, Alejandro Valverde, Ivan Sosa and Emanuel Buchmann all finished together.

Wednesday’s last stage in Sicily before the race reaches the mainland is one for the sprinters.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 4

1) Lennard Kämna (German/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4:32:11

2) Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

3) Rein Taaramäe (Estonia/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) +0:34

58) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +11:00

2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain/Trek-Segafredo) 14:17:07

2) Lennard Kämna (German/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:39

3) Rein Taaramäe (Estonia/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) +0:58