Vollering on Ferrand-Prévot: She wasn’t even breathing’

PFP took an incredible win at the Tour de France Femmes, and her rivals knew they were doomed once she took overstayed tucked in the bunch .

Ferrand-Prévot dropped Sarah Gigante on the steep slopes and powered clear. By the summit, she had minutes in hand. By the finish, the overall win was all but secured.

For her rivals — including Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering — they knew they had a fight on their hands if they were going to win the Tour de France Femmes again.

“We immediately saw how easily Pauline was riding, she wasn’t breathing. So then we knew: oh dear, this is going to be tough,” the 2023 Tour winner, Demi Vollering, said.

Her ride capped a calculated week. The 32-year-old, better known in recent years for her mountain bike dominance, had returned to the road this summer with the Tour as her main target. She kept her cards close early. The French rider was cagey — avoiding any unnecessary effort — then delivered the decisive blow when it mattered most.

For French cycling, it was a long-awaited moment. Not since Jeannie Longo had a home rider taken such a commanding win in a women’s Grand Tour.

PFP has focused on MTB for a decade — and dayum, she dominated there, too. But when she returned this season with a Paris-Roubaix victory already under her belt — and now the Tour de France Femmes title, cementing her comeback in classic fashion.

Last year’s champ, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, battled hard on the descents to secure a podium spot. She narrowly beat climber Sarah Gigante, who struggled on the descents. Ferrand-Prévot’s stage win gave her a 2:37 lead over Gigante heading into the finale.

Canadian riders stood out, too. Nadia Gontova (Winspace – Orange Seal) and Magdeleine Vallières impressed, with Vallières finishing 18th overall — the best ever for a Canadian woman in this race. Sarah Van Dam (Ceratizit) earned a top-10 sprint finish. And our national champ Alison Jackson made her mark in breakaways.

On the final stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil (124.1 km), Gontova delivered an inspiring performance, living up to her promise despite recent setbacks. “It’s super exciting being part of the race, and the crowds are incredible,” she said. “I’m enjoying the learning experience and hoping to have good legs in the mountains.”

Although the Tour de France Fellas and Tour de France Femmes are over, there’s lots left. The Tour of Denmark is up next — and don’t forget the WorldTour pros head over here to Canada for Les Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal. And Tadej Pogačar is coming! And Wout van Aert. And probably my cranky editor. All reasons to check it out.