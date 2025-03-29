Volta a Catalunya penultimate stage route changed thrice due to high winds

The penultimate stage of the Volta a Catalunya was supposed to be key for the aspirations of the GC riders, with a lot of climbing and a Cat. 1 summit finish. But due to anticipated high winds the route was changed thrice: once on Friday cutting out the course’s HC climb; again on Saturday morning, radically altering the profile into that of a sprint stage; and finally after the stage had began during neutralization. After the dust had settled, American Quinn Simmons had bagged his first WorldTour victory and GC-topping Juan Ayuso still led Primož Roglič by a second.

The Race So Far

It had been an engrossing contest between 35-year-old, five Grand Tour winner Primož Roglič and young Spanish Tirreno-Adriatico champion Juan Ayuso. Ayuso took Wednesday’s third stage and the race lead, Roglič was tops the next day to shift the leader’s jersey to his shoulders despite the duo having the same GC time, and on Friday, Ayuso grabbed a single second at an intermediate sprint close to the start to swing the lead back.

The Course Changes

First, late on Friday, race organizers cut Stage 6 from 159.6 km to 118 km, removing the HC-rated Coll del Pradell due to a high wind warning. Therefore, there were three categorized climbs: a long, mild Cat. 3 in the middle of the route and then two Cat. 1 ascents, the summit finish Santuari de la Mare de Déu de Queralt 5.9 km of 7.5 percent.

Then on Saturday morning, the route was changed again, this time eliminating all the categorized climbs. Instead, it would be 146 km long and consist of two laps that started and finished in Berga–far less entertaining and consequential to the GC. The GC times would be taken 5 km from the finish line, and there would be no bonus seconds and no intermediate sprints.

The race was neutralized during what was supposed to be the first circuit. There was a rather chilly wind. After an hour or so of this soporific pace, first Roglič, then Catalan Marc Soler, and then Omar Fraile talked to the organizers in their car. The riders discussed the situation. It was declared that the race would simply be the rest of the lap, about 28 km remaining.

Jackets, gilets, armwarmers and snoods were removed. After 46 km of neutralization it was time to get down to it. A break of four flashed away but couldn’t stay away. The peloton split on the narrow, twisty roads. Ineos drove the field towards the 5-km-to-go mark where the times would be taken. Nairo Quintana was first over that line.

A tailwind propelled the riders towards the Berga finish line. Several riders skipped away, Soler among the attackers. Simmons made a move right at the red kite and eluded the attentions of Pavel Bittner for his first WorldTour triumph.

The deciding stage ends with six 8.4-km laps around Barcelona, each containing the Montjuïc climb.

2025 Volta a Catalunya Stage 6

1) Quinn Simmons (USA/Lidl-Trek) 31:20

2) Pavel Bittner (Czechia/Picnic-NL Post) s.t.

3) Corbin Strong (New Zealand/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2025 Volta a Catalunya GC

1) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates)

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenian/Red Bull) +0:01

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:21