Vos sprints to natural hat trick of Tour of Scandinavia victories

Marianne Vos just can’t stop winning. The Dutch superstar won her third Tour of Scandinavia stage in a row, meaning that she’s triumphed in Denmark, Sweden and Norway so far with three days to go. Vos leads the race by 22-seconds over Belgian Shari Bossuyt of Canyon-SRAM. Canada’s Alison Jackson clung tenaciously to the green points jersey she first pulled on after Tuesday’s opening stage in Helsingør, Denmark.

Vos took four victories in July in the Giro d’Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes. On Sunday she was disqualified from the race she won–WorldTour Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden RR–for using the banned “puppy paws” technique, something she has found a way of avoiding in the Tour of Scandinavia.

On Thursday Vos had to work very hard to edge out Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig for the victory in Sarpsbord, Norway at the end of a 119-km day. Jackson came 11th.

Jackson was third in Thursday’s first intermediate sprint and second in the second to keep one point clear of Vos in the green jersey competition. She’s 18th on GC.

No wonder @aliACTIONjackso danced her way to the podium after she secured herself one more day in the @ostfoldenergi points jersey🟢#tourofscandinavia pic.twitter.com/IlGtux7eCQ — Tour of Scandinavia – Battle of the North (@Battlenor) August 11, 2022

Another Canadian, Anna Gabrielle Traxler of Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, is hanging tough at the bottom of the GC after finishing last or second to last in all three stages.



2022 Tour of Scandinavia Stage 3

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 3:04:40

2) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark/FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) s.t.

3) Shari Bossuyt (Belgium/Canyon-SRAM s.t.

11) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv Racing Xstra) s.t.

39) Leah Kirchmann (Canada/DSM) +0:12

111) Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Canada/Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) +16:24



2022 Tour of Scandinavia GC

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 10:28:08

2) Shari Bossuyt (Belgium/Canyon-SRAM +0:22

3) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark/FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope) +0:24

18) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv Racing Xstra) +0:30

45) Leah Kirchmann (Canada/DSM) +0:42

111) Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Canada/Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) +42:18