Vuelta a España 2025 Stage 3 preview: Short but punchy

It’s Monday — but far too early for a rest day at the 2025 Vuelta a España. The route covers 134.6 km entirely in the Italian Alps, from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres. Riders will face rolling terrain with three minor climbs before the slightly uphill finish. The last 1.5 kma verage around 4–5 per cent and include several tight bends, including a near 180-degree turn less than 50 m from the finish line.

The course is short by Grand Tour standards. However, the combination of hills and technical corners makes positioning crucial in the closing kilometres. Narrow roads and switchbacks on the final approach to Ceres add to the challenge. Monday’s stage is the last in Italy before the race returns to Spain.

On Sunday, Jonas Vingegaard claimed a big win and the maillot roja on a steep ramp at the finish, showing rivals like Giulio Ciccone (Lidl–Trek) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) that he is, indeed, the man to beat.

However, Visma–Lease a Bike faced a major problem Monday morning when staff discovered 18 of its team Cervélos had been stolen. Axel Zingle, who crashed during Stage 2, will not be starting.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com beginning at 8:10 a.m. EDT. As always, your pals at Canadian Cycling Magazine will provide a full report afterward. And hopefully the Dutch team has found enough replacement bikes — otherwise the riders might have to channel a Chris Froome on Mont Ventoux in the Tour de France and run the whole stage.