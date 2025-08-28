Vuelta a España director denounces ‘violence’ against Israel – Premier Tech

There were some dramatic moments during Stage 5 of Vuelta a España. During the TTT, a protest targeting Israel- Premier Tech occurred. As the team approached, demonstrators blocked the road. It forced the team to slow for several seconds. Police motorbikes tried to clear the way, but several riders were briefly held up.

The eight riders, likely moving at 50–60 km/h, managed to brake safely and avoid the group. No one fell.

Afterwards, the organizers deducted 15 seconds from the team’s overall time to make up for the delay.

Javier Guillén, director of the Vuelta, described the incident as an act of “violence.”

“We cannot allow what has happened. When a demonstration turns violent, it ceases to be a just cause,” Guillén said to Eurosport. He added that Israel – Premier Tech “competed for its place in the Vuelta through merit, having raced in the Tour and Giro, and nothing should prevent them from racing here.”

The protesters were displaying Palestinian flags and a banner. While no riders were harmed, Guillén emphasized the potential danger.

“No one was hurt, but it could have been much worse. The safety of this team is treated with particular attention. We have information, and there is no alarm regarding threats against Israel. The race security team remains on high alert,” he said.

According to NBC, one person has been arrested by local police.

Guillén also called for peaceful demonstrations in the future. “There is concern about repeat incidents, so we call on everyone to avoid any act of violence.” Protesting is fine, he said, but not at the expense of rider safety.

Israel – Premier Tech responded on social media. The team condemned the interruption while recognizing the right to peaceful protest. “We respect the right of people to express their opinions freely and to protest peacefully. However, we strongly condemn the acts during stage five, which jeopardized the safety of our riders. The team urged organizers to “continue working to ensure protests do not endanger the riders’ security.”

As the conflict in Gaza continues, protests against the team are increasing. Although the team isn’t formally associated with the State of Israel, the team owner Sylvan Adams has been outspoken about the Israel–Hamas war, as well as the rise in anti-Semitism. Adams is an Israeli – Canadian.

At the Giro d’Italia, protesters tried to stop a breakaway in the finale. Earlier this year at the Tour Down Under, demonstrators protested Israel – Premier Tech’s participation in the Australian stage race.