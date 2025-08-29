Vuelta a España hits first high mountains with Stage 7 to Cerler

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España promises the race’s first true test in the high mountains. The 188-km route runs from Andorra la Vella to Cerler in the Spanish Pyrenees. The day’s race packs in long climbs and a summit finish that could reshape the overall standings. The stage begins with the 25-km Port del Cantò, where the early break is expected to form. Then, two second-category ascents add to the fatigue.

The finale at Cerler, 12.1 km at 5.9 per cent, is tougher than the average suggests. With long stretches at 8 per cent and a series of switchbacks, it offers the first real chance for GC favourites to test one another. Current race leader Torstein Træen will look to defend his red jersey, while Jonas Vingegaard, João Almeida and Giulio Ciccone headline the list of challengers. Expect fireworks on the steep ramps and no hiding once the attacks begin.

On Thursday, Jay Vine took his third career stage win at the Vuelta a España, taking Stage 6. It was also the first breakaway victory of this year’s edition. His companion in the move, Norway’s Torstein Træen, finished strongly enough to take the overall lead from Jonas Vingegaard. The day was a mixed one for UAE Team Emirates: while Vine’s win added to their tally after success in the team time trial, the team also saw Juan Ayuso’s general classification ambitions take a major hit.

To watch all the action today, tune into Flobikes.com at 6:45 a.m. EDT. And as always, check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report.