Vuelta a España organizers reveal a tough 2022 course

Organizers of the 2022 Vuelta a España unveiled a challenging course on Thursday in Madrid. The 77th edition will start on August 19 in the Netherlands, a rescheduling of the 2020 start that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping true to tradition, there’s plenty of climbing, with eight summit or uphill finishes.

Will Primož Roglič return to try to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive title? Barring injury Alejandro Valverde will be back for his 16th and last start before finally retiring.

Week 1

The 2022 Vuelta begins in Utrecht, the Netherlands, with the longest team time trial since 2016 at 23.3 km. After two days of Dutch sprints and a rest day to transfer, the race will continue in Spain’s Basque country, where the first summit finish comes atop Pico Jano on Stage 6. Two more Cat. 1 summit finishes on Stages 8 and 9 top off the first week. Stage 8’s finish comes on a new ascent, Colláu Fancuaya.

Week 2

The second week kicks off with the only individual time trial of the race, a flat 31.1-affair rolling from Elche to Alicante. This week, for the first time ever, all eight provinces of the Andulasia region will be visited. There are two more Cat. 1 summit finishes in Week 2, but the doozy comes on Stage 15, a day that features 4000 metres of climbing over 148 km, including a steep, long, Especial category summit finish on Sierra Nevada. Ouch.

Week 3

The final week gives the sprinters one more chance before Madrid on Stage 16. Summit finishes on Stages 17 and 18 will warm up the legs for Stage 20’s last GC scrap. Five climbs are spread out evenly over 175.5 km, and the final ascent of the 77th edition crests 6 km from the finish in Puerto Navacerrada. The next day, September 11, is the procession into Madrid. The 2021 edition finished in Santiago de Compostela.