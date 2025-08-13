Vuelta a España set for high-stakes showdown with Vingegaard, Almeida and Gee in mix

The Tour de France may still be fresh in the memory, but the final big ole stage race of the year is almost here. In just over a week, the Vuelta a España will roll out from Italy, kicking off a three-week battle that will see some of the sport’s biggest names chasing late-season glory.

Vingegaard back for another go

Jonas Vingegaard (Hansen) will line up for his third Vuelta, having turned his focus to Spain shortly after finishing on the podium in July’s Tour de France. The 27-year-old Dane made his Grand Tour debut in the 2020 edition and claimed second overall in 2023 behind teammate Sepp Kuss.

Visma – Lease a Bike has named a squad built around Vingegaard, with Kuss returning as a key climbing ally and Matteo Jorgenson getting another chance to lead in support.

Tadej Pogačar had been expected to ride the Vuelta. But the Slovenian opted for an extended rest after a demanding spring campaign and Tour victory. The dude is tired.

He will instead target the upcoming world championships in Rwanda and the European championships in France.

Without their marquee rider, UAE Emirates will share leadership between João Almeida and Juan Ayuso. The Portuguese contender has been sidelined since a Tour crash, leaving questions about his form. Ayuso abandoned the Giro d’Italia in May and has struggled for top results since, but could yet emerge as the team’s clear GC hope. They’ll be supported by Jay Vine, Marc Soler, Domen Novak, Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Grossschartner and Ivo Oliveira.

The 2025 Vuelta a España begins Aug. 23 in Torino before winding its way across Spain’s punishing mountain ranges. With two Grand Tour winners in the mix, multiple podium contenders and a host of stage-hunting specialists, the race promises a fierce conclusion to the cycling season.

And then there’s Gee

Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee heads to his second Grand Tour of the year at the Vuelta a España. This followed a strong fourth-place finish at the Giro d’Italia in May. After making a name for himself in 2023 with multiple top finishes and high rankings in the KOM and sprint competitions, Gee and his team shifted focus to GC ambitions.

In 2024, he won the overall at O Gran Camiño, took a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné and finished third overall, and in 2025 he placed fourth at Tirreno–Adriatico. He also showed he can compete with the very best, finishing ninth at the 2024 Tour de France.

Now, Gee arrives at the Vuelta as a genuine podium contender. Not just podium…but the whole damn thing. Vingegaard stands in his way, but who knows? Three weeks is a long time.