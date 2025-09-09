Vuelta a España Stage 16: A crucial GC day

After the second rest day, the Vuelta a España resumes Tuesday with a rugged stage from Poio to Mos. The stage finishes on the steep ramps of Castro de Herville. The 167.9-km route stays entirely in Galicia. The region has few flat roads and the terrain encourages attacks.

The early kilometres are rolling. However, the first categorized climb does not arrive until the second half of the day. From there, the peloton will tackle a mix of longer ascents and short, punishing ramps. With 34 km to go, an uncategorized rise of 3.7 km at 6.8 per cent sets up the key sequence. There’s a 3.2-km wall at nearly nine per cent, featuring a bonus sprint at the summit, followed by a technical descent toward the finish.

The finale is the 8.2-km climb to Castro de Herville, averaging 5.3 per cent but front-loaded with brutal gradients. The opening 1.7 km sit above 10 per cent, with pitches hitting 15 per cent. From there the road undulates, offering both flat stretches and stinging ramps that can shape the general classification.

With rain possible late in the day and constant changes of direction, positioning will be crucial in what should be another selective summit finish.

Although Jonas Vingegaard had the better of João Almeida early on in this Vuelta, the past two summit finishes he was unable to drop the Portuguese rider.

Although the Visma–Lease a Bike is feeling confident with both his team and legs, he did say there are still many tough riders left–including Tuesday. There’s also a TT in two days’ time–which the Dane says (strangely) he isn’t suited for. If you remember, there was a TT in 2023 where he obliterated the competition–he went so fast he thought his power meter was busted!

Still, he has less than a minute on the Team UAE Emirates rider. All it takes is one bad day for him, and one great day for Almeida. This last week has four crucial days before the peloton arrives in Madrid. Well, hopefully. There are rumours of massive protests looming in the capital which could disrupt the final parade stage.

And afterwards, check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for reports and photos.

