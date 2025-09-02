Vuelta Stage 10: A break or GC battle?

After a rest day, the boys in Spain are back at it. Stage 10 of the Vuelta a España covers some of Navarre’s most contrasting landscapes, beginning at Sendaviva amusement park in the south and heading north.

After a largely rolling morning, the riders tackle the category three Alto de las Coronas before reaching the day’s decisive climb, the 9.3-km Puerto de Belagua, averaging 6.3 per cent.

While notable for its history—including Remco Evenepoel’s emotional 2023 stage win—the climb may not be steep enough to split the GC contenders. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) will monitor each other on the ascent. If the overall favourites are content to mark one another, breakaway specialists could seize the day.

The question is, how much longer can Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) stay in red? And how much longer does Vingegaard want to let him keep it? There are still two hard weeks of racing left, and despite his very strong Visma-Lease a Bike team, it takes a lot of firepower to control the field and have men left to launch the Dane up the final summits.

The Norwegian has just 37 seconds on his fellow Scandinavian—which could evaporate quickly if he can’t follow the wheel. There are all sorts of tough stages this week—you can read what’s coming up here.

To watch the race today, tune into Flobikes.com at 8:50 a.m. EDT. Afterwards, Canadian Cycling Magazine has you covered for reports and analysis.

