Vuelta Stage 15 offers breakaway hunters one last chance before rest day

Stage 15 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday (167.8 km from A Veiga to Monforte de Lemos) closes out the second week with a course tailor-made for opportunists. The road rises immediately with a punishing 16 km ascent averaging over five percent, almost guaranteeing a furious battle to form the day’s move. With more than 3,000 m of climbing—nearly all packed into the first half—the peloton will find it difficult to keep things under control.

The finale, however, is flat and fast. A steady headwind could tempt sprint teams to gamble, though history suggests the breakaway is the safer bet. Lidl-Trek may try to tee up Mads Pedersen if the race tilts toward a bunch finish, while Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) lurks as another option should the peloton stay compact.

More likely, it will be riders with climbing legs and a decent kick who thrive. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) both fit that bill, but it would be nice to see Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) turn the flat run-in to his advantage.

Still, GC riders need to pay attention and make sure there aren’t any splits. Marc Soler delivered UAE Team Emirates its seventh win of this year’s Vuelta on Saturday, taking stage 14 for his fourth career victory at the race. Jonas Vingegaard and João Almeida followed in second and third, with the Dane keeping hold of the red leader’s jersey. Monday is the second rest day.

