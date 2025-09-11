Vuelta stage 18 time trial drastically shortened for safety amid protest threats

Another weird day in Spain. The Vuelta a España’s stage 18 individual time trial has been shortened, with organizers citing safety concerns following threats of renewed large-scale protests. Thursday’s race around Valladolid will now cover just 12.2 kilometres instead of the originally planned 27.2.

“It’s not what anyone wanted, but the situation leaves us no choice,” race director Javier Guillén said. “The priority is always the safety of the riders and the fans. We must adapt to the reality on the ground.”

Local authorities confirmed they warned organizers of possible disruptions. “We have indications that protests will take place, and they go beyond just waving flags,” Jacinto Canales of the Valladolid municipality said. “There are radical groups in the area, and we cannot ignore the risk.”

The decision is a major blow to time trial specialists who had targeted this stage for a late push in the general classification. The TT will still start and finish in Valladolid, with organizers promising a secure and fully closed circuit.

“The spirit of competition will remain,” Guillén added. “We hope this solution allows the Vuelta to continue safely and fairly for everyone involved.”

To watch the TT (it will be a quick watch!) tune into FloBikes.com. Afterward, check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions