Vuelta Stage 2 preview: Flat roads with a tough finale

It’s the second day of racing at the Vuelta a España! Stage 2 is 159.5 km and entirely within Italy from Alba to Limone Piemonte. The route is largely flat. So there are few opportunities to shake up the peloton before the finale. An intermediate sprint adds a smidge of intrigue. But the defining moment comes on the final ascent to Panice Soprana.

The climb is roughly 8 km at 5 per cent. It eases into a steeper 1.5 km section averaging 8 per cent. That should be enough to test both rouleurs and punchy climbers. GC favourites such as Jonas Vingegaard and João Almeida may look for early chances to mark rivals. They are both gunning for a big win this year.

Stage 1 was a day for the sprinters, with Jasper Philipsen taking the win. Two Canadians are in the race: Nickolas Zukowsky and Pier-André Côté. (There should have been three…Derek Gee. But that’s a whole other story.)

To watch the stage, head to Flobikes.com at 7:25 a.m. EDT. Afterwards, check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report.

