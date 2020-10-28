Vuelta’s Stage 8 high mountain summit finish sees Roglič yanks back time on leader Carapaz

On Wednesday Primož Roglič earned back much of the time he lost to red jersey holder Richard Carapaz on Sunday’s sixth stage of the Vuelta a España while taking his second stage victory of the race. The duo engaged in an enthralling brawl on the steep grades of the Alto de Moncalvillo summit finish. Carapaz keep the race lead over the Jumbo-Visma rider by 13-seconds.

The Course

Wednesday was all about the summit finish Alto de Moncalvillo, a narrow 8.2 km of 9 percent. A 3 km section was 10 percent. There would be GC fireworks for sure.

At this point, Rémi Cavagna is going in the breakaways almost reflexively. He galloped away with six others and hit the foot of the Cat. 2 Puerto de la Rasa with a 5:00 gap, Ineos acting as the peloton’s engine.

Movistar took over the front of the main field on the Puerto de la Rasa, and when Cavagna was the first to tip over, his breakaway was 2:30 out front. In the valley between the climbs, Movistar streamlined the red jersey group further.

Alto de Moncalvillo

The last of the breakaways were captured at the foot of the climb as Jumbo-Visma grabbed control. Alejandro Valverde was the first to put in an attack, one that came to naught.

On the climb Michael Woods went to the front to work for third place Hugh Carthy and popped off both Valverde and his teammate Marc Soler. With 4.5 km to go, Woods had reduced the group to 10.

Carthy surged away a kilometre later, drawing Roglič’s teammate Sepp Kuss. Neither stayed away for long, and the pace was too much for eighth place Esteban Chaves. Carapaz’s move with 2.5 km remaining dislodged fifth place fifth place Enric Mas–only Roglič, Carthy, Dan Martin and Alexandr Vlasov remained with him.

It was Roglič counterattacking Vlasov inside the final two kilometres that set up the final kilometre’s duel between the Slovenian and the Ecuadorian. Carapaz’s attack with 750-metres to go that drew Roglič’s devastating counter attack, the Slovenian winning by 13-seconds.

Martin placed third to keep third place, while Carthy dropped two spots to fourth. Mas kept fifth. Martin was completely drained after the race.

Woods came in 20th on the and jumped up 10 spots on GC to 38th; Woods was buried at 157th after Stage 1 due to a late crash.

Thursday contains many uncategorized hills and should be one for the breakaway or the lighter sprinters.

2020 Vuelta a España Stage 8

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma)

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:13

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:19

20) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +3:23

Vuelta a España GC

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 28:23:51

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:13

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:28

38) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +42:39