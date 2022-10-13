WADA confirms plan to ban Tramadol (eventually)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed its rumored plans to ban the use of Tramadol in sports. The controversial medication will be added to WADA’s Prohibited List for in-competition use, but not until 2024.

WADA justified the delay, saying it “will allow athletes and medical personnel to better prepare for the change, laboratories to update their procedures, and sports authorities to develop educational tools,” according to CCES.

WADA follows UCI lead

If this sounds like old news, its not. Tramadol was banned by the UCI, in competition, in March 2019, but not by WADA. That meant that when Nairo Quintana tested positive for Tramadol after the Tour de France, it was considered to be breaking the “UCI Medical Rules” and not considered an Anti-Doping Rule Violation. The distinction carries a significant disparity in punishments, with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation carrying much more severe consequences.

Tramadol was banned by the UCI because of its ability to mask pain during hard efforts, potentially putting riders in danger, and since drowsiness was a potential side effect. WADA added the potential for opiate addiction and physical dependence as concerns.

Former U.S. pro rider Taylor Phinney detailed the rampant abuse of Tramadol in the pro peloton earlier in 2022.

No change on cannibis

Cannabis (delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol, THC) remains on WADA’s Prohibited List for 2023. A WADA Executive Committee review from 2021 decided the rules banning the drug in competition (but only above a urinary concentration of 150 ng/mL) should remain unchanged.

WADA’s updated Prohibited List takes effect January 1, 2023.