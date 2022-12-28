Wait what? Alejandro Valverde is making a comeback?

Spanish media is reporting that recently retired cyclist Alejandro Valverde is unretiring, and wants to win the 2024 Olympic road race. Move over Tom Brady, you’ve just been out-Tom Brady’ed.

There’s a reason only Spanish media is reporting this. Dec. 28 is known as el Día de los Santos Inocentes (Day of the Holy Innocents) in Spain and Latin America. It’s similar to April Fool’s Day here. On el Día de los Santos Inocentes people play pranks on each other. When you reveal the gag, it is customary to shout “¡Inocente, inocente!” or “Innocent one, innocent one!”

The roots of this day are hardly funny, however. It stems from the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible, when King Herod killed all baby boys who were two years old and younger living in Bethlehem. This was done to try and get rid of the baby Jesus whom Herod viewed as a threat to his power. The joke was on Ole Herry, however, because baby J.C. had been taken to Egypt by Mary and Joseph.

So somehow, that “prank” evolved in Spain and Latin American countries so now everyone tricks each other on the Day of the Holy Innocents. Spanish sports outlet Ciclismo Fondo reported that the former world champion was coming back. The headline read: “Alejandro Valverde delays his retirement and will race all three Grand Tours in 2023!”

The article went on to state that Alejandro Valverde will ride for another two years and was setting the 2024 Olympic road race as his number one goal. “On the one hand, the option of achieving the title of Olympic champion in Paris; and on the other, to be the protagonist of the 100th anniversary of Telefónica, main sponsor of the team that will celebrate a century in 2024.”

So, in conclusion, thanks for reading and, ¡Inocente, inocente!