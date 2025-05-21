Wait, you want how big? The 32-inch mountain bike wheel is real now

This isn’t an April Fool’s joke—it’s an Aspen. A really big one. The latest development in mountain bike wheel sizes is here, and yes, it’s 32 inches. Maxxis has officially built and will soon ship a 32-inch version of its Aspen XC race tire. The tire, a 2.4-inch wide Aspen with a 120 TPI casing and EXO sidewall protection, is scheduled for distribution starting late June 2025.

While the bike world might not be ready for another wheel size war, Maxxis is already fielding a wave of interest.

“People are just losing it,” said Aaron Chamberlain, manager of bicycle at Maxxis International USA. “We’re getting so many people reaching out… and it’s like, guys, y’all don’t even have bikes yet.”

Cart before the wheel

Let’s be clear: there are no production 32-inch mountain bikes on the market right now (unless you include Dirty Sixer). There are no forks, no rims and definitely no boost-spaced hubs ready to go. But that hasn’t stopped a surprising number of curious riders from contacting Maxxis, asking how they can get their hands on a tire no one has a frame for yet.

“This whole thing started at the request of some of our XC race teams,” Chamberlain explained. “They wanted to try it. So we built it.”

But making a tire that big isn’t just hitting ‘enlarge’ on the CAD file. Maxxis had to buy new equipment to cure the massive casings.

“We had to invest in new curing machines,” said Chamberlain. “The old ones topped out at 29-inches.”

Is it faster? Maybe. Is it heavier? Definitely.

The 32-inch Maxxis Aspen comes with a weight penalty. According to Chamberlain, the tire alone is about 12 per cent heavier than the equivalent 29-inch version. Add in longer forks, spokes, axles, rims and potentially a wider front hub to prevent flexing fork legs, and things start stacking up quickly.

“One of the suspension companies I was talking to at the Taipei show said they’re not sure what front hub widths would make the most sense for this. They they don’t feel like 15 mm by 110 mm, or the current boost spacing is wide enough. So maybe they’ll have to use a fat bike hub or, you know, God forbid, create another front hub standard.”

Still, early testers have been “blown away” by the ride. Whether that’s due to improved rollover, momentum retention or just novelty remains to be seen. But it’s enough for brands—including some big-name frame and suspension manufacturers—to start prototyping bikes around the size.

What this means for the average rider

Nothing. At least, not yet. The 32-inch wheel is very much in its test phase.

But we’ve seen this story before. Remember how weird 29ers looked when they first showed up? Or how, “no one would ever need more than 1 x 10”? If racers find even a slight advantage and the industry gets behind it, 32-inch wheels could eventually find a home in XC.

How to get one (if you really want to)

The 32 x 2.4 Aspen is expected to land at bike shops by late summer. Canadian shops can place orders through Maxxis distributors, assuming they’re brave enough to stock tires for a bike that doesn’t exist yet.

“Go to your shop and demand it,” Chamberlain jokes.

Final thoughts

Is this the next evolution in XC racing or just an engineering flex? Maxxis isn’t betting the farm on it, but they’re definitely curious. “We’ve got people testing it,” said Chamberlain. “And we’re working on getting our own frames built to see where it goes.”