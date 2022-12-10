Want to own Wout van Aert’s green Tour de France Cervélo?

If you watched Jumbo-Visma’s fantastic performance the Tour de France or Tour de France Femmes this summer and thought to yourself, “Wout van Aert’s bike looks quite nice, I’d like to have one of those one day,” well, today could be the day.

Team Jumb0-Visma is auctioning off a fleet of its Cervélo bikes from both Tour de Frances. This includes Wout van Aert’s iconic green-jersey S5. Or you could have the R5 that Jonas Vingegaard rode into the lead on through the mountains. Or either of legendary racer Marianne Vos’ Cervélos from her road to the green jersey in the women’s tour. The last Grand Tour bike ridden by Tom Dumoulin is also up for grabs.

Currently it is two of van Aert’s bikes that are commanding the highest bids. The sprinter’s jersey green Cervélo S5 is at €12,000 at time of writing. That’s around $17,500 in Canadian dollars. Van Aert’s R5 in standard Jumbo-Visma colours is the next highest bid, currently sitting at €10,000.

Other bikes are a comparative bargain, though the prices could go up in the next eight days. Vingegaard’s R5 is only €6,000, as is Dumoulin’s R5. Primoz Roglic’s R5 is just €3,900. That’s a relative bargain for a bike with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain and Dura-Ace C50 wheels, albeit a slightly used one.

All in all, 18 of Jumbo-Visma’s Tour de France team bikes are up for auction. There are also a few signed jerseys and collections of race numbers. The proceeds will go towards developing cycling talent. The auction closes on December 19, 2022.

Check out all the Jumbo-Visma bikes on the Catawiki auction page.