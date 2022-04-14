Home > News

Was Remco in the wrong for pushing another rider out of the way?

There was a bit of drama in Brabantse Pijl

April 14, 2022
Remco Evenepoel found himself to be the topic of much discussion Wednesday. after he pushed Ben Turner during De Brabantse Pijl in Belgium. The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider found himself in a move containing mostly Ineos-Grenadiers riders and seemed to be frustrated at Turner’s pace. Evenepoel pushed the British rider out of the way in with 70 km to go. He was reprimanded by the race jury afterwards.

Magnus Sheffield would eventually sol to victory, as a result of his Ineos-Grenadiers being able to launch multiple moves given their numbers.

After the race,  Cycling Twitter ™  had a mix of opinions. Many thought it was a dangerous move, and he should be disciplined for it.

Some have criticized Evenepoel’s style of riding before, and said the push was just another example of his it.

Others, however, said it was just a normal part of racing, to push aside a rider who was slowing down the paceline, or not pulling through as hard as they should.

Some said it was harmless, and that he shouldn’t have been disciplined at all for it.

Either way, the rider did apologize after the race.