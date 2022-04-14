Was Remco in the wrong for pushing another rider out of the way?

Remco Evenepoel found himself to be the topic of much discussion Wednesday. after he pushed Ben Turner during De Brabantse Pijl in Belgium. The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider found himself in a move containing mostly Ineos-Grenadiers riders and seemed to be frustrated at Turner’s pace. Evenepoel pushed the British rider out of the way in with 70 km to go. He was reprimanded by the race jury afterwards.

Magnus Sheffield would eventually sol to victory, as a result of his Ineos-Grenadiers being able to launch multiple moves given their numbers.

After the race, Cycling Twitter ™ had a mix of opinions. Many thought it was a dangerous move, and he should be disciplined for it.

This is honestly appalling behaviour from Remco Evenepoel. Keep your hands to yourself. Don’t ever push another rider. Surely something has to come from this? pic.twitter.com/wwnOhdZEIe — Robyn (@robynjournalist) April 13, 2022

Some have criticized Evenepoel’s style of riding before, and said the push was just another example of his it.

Remco doesn't want to make friends anywhere does he? #BP22 pic.twitter.com/1n5eg0XpKm — John Maguire 🇺🇦 (@velo_bristol) April 13, 2022

Jesus, Remco rode like a knob today. — nyvelocity (@nyvelocity) April 14, 2022

Others, however, said it was just a normal part of racing, to push aside a rider who was slowing down the paceline, or not pulling through as hard as they should.

What he did is completely normal amd happens all the time in pro races and high level amateur and before someone comments on this. They should put what level they have raced at.

I’ll go first uci2.2 — Enrico Traini (@Critboy) April 13, 2022

Some said it was harmless, and that he shouldn’t have been disciplined at all for it.

Just seen an actual video of it. There was nothing in that at all!! Turner took his pull on the front then moved back into the wheel of the new man on the front rather than drifting back, Remco was moving him aside as he was next through. Not a punch, barely a shove. — Ricky Blayney (@veloricky) April 13, 2022

Either way, the rider did apologize after the race.