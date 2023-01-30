Watch a spectator’s phone get absolutely ruined when Fabio Jakobsen smashes his face into it

You’d think by now cycling spectators would know better, but turns out some don’t. On Sunday’s final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan, Soudal-QuickStep’s Fabio Jakobsen was the victim of a careless spectator who was trying to take a photo of the finish. Jakobsen finished second behind DSM’s Sam Welsford, but also collided with the phone, smashing it into pieces. Thankfully, the Dutch rider wasn’t seriously injured, but he did have a nasty cut on his cheek.

This of course isn’t the first time that onlookers have got in the way of a bike race. There was of course the infamous “Allez Opi-Omi” woman who nearly took out the entire peloton at the 2021 Tour.

At the 2022 Paris-Roubaix, Yves Lampaert was in second place with 8 km to go when he collided with a spectator who was standing a wee too close to the road. The Belgian was riding as close as he could to the shoulder to avoid the cobbles and hit the fan and went down.

On the other hand, at the 2022 Four Days of Dunkirk, a fan actually risked their own safety to help a rider who had fallen.

You can watch the dramatic moment when Jakobsen hits the phone below.