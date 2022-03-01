Watch Alice Barnes absolutely crush it through the corners, dropping her breakaway partner

Emma Norsgård (Movistar) took an impressive sprint win at Le Samyn des Dames in Belgium on Tuesday in an exciting finale. The race would be decided in the final 25 km when Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle/Aquitaine Futuroscope) launched.

Grace Brown, solo leader of the race. Always a lovely sight we cycling fans got used to. 👍 The @GPSamyn des Dames is live on Eurosport/GCN Player. 16 km to go. #SamynDesDames pic.twitter.com/Ef9znaK71D — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) March 1, 2022

Shortly thereafter she was joined by Brit Lizzie Holden (Le Col-Wahoo). However, Holden couldn’t keep the pace and was dropped.

CAN YOU BELIEVE WHAT WE JUST SAW? 🤯🚀🇩🇰@emmanorsgaard1 wins #SamynDesDames – another HUGE team effort from the Blues!!#RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/6Z4KIvy7c9 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) March 1, 2022

Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) then attacked off the peloton in an attempt to try and catch the Aussie. With 10 km to go, she did just that.

When they hit the Cote de Nonettes, Barnes was absolutely flying through the corners, so much so that Brown almost wiped out through one of them. Ultimately, Barnes would drop her with her incredible cornering skills.

Although Barnes’s gambit wouldn’t result in a win, and the pack would catch her, it’s worth watching the section in the clip below to see her divebomb through the bends.