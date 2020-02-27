Watch: Caleb Ewan and Sam Bennett battle up Hatta Dam at the UAE Tour

The second stage of the UAE Tour is a hilly 168 kms. The last kilometer ends with a hard uphill sprint that pitches above 10 per cent in gradient. In 2019, Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory up the super steep final gradient and he was looking to repeat his performance this year.

Going into the last kilometer this year, Sam Bennett was positioned well for the final sprint by his team Deceuninck–Quick-Step. As teams scrambled to get in place in the lead-up to the final sprint, Lotto–Soudal was able to position Caleb Ewan in a prime spot to be a contender. Ewan and Bennett battled it out giving it everything on the steep sprint.