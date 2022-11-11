Watch Eli Iserbyt give a nasty elbow to Corné van Kessel at Jaarmarktcross

Laurens Sweeck may have won the Superprestige race on Friday, but Eli Iserbyt won the contest for sharpest elbows.

Going into the race, Iserbyt was leading the Superprestige series following a win at Ruddervoorde on October 29. Sweeck was just a point behind and Lars van der Haar, who took the first X2O Troffee two weeks ago was two points behind.

Everyone knows that cyclocross races can be very tight in the beginning with riders jockeying to get ahead in tight conditions. On lap three on one of the steep run-ups the Belgian was running on the left side, and must have sensed van Kessel was trying to pass him. Check out the left hook on Iserbyt below.