Watch Filippo Ganna get from the back of the bunch to the front in a brutal crosswind, like an absolute boss

Position is everything when the pack hits crosswinds…unless you’re Filippo Ganna. During Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico, Team Jumbo-Visma decided to light it up during a windy section. The Dutch team hit the front during Wednesday’s stage and went all out in an effort to shred the peloton. And it worked. As soon as the powerhouse squad went full gas, there were huge gaps in the field. Ganna was caught at the back of the field. Big gaps started forming, and thanks to the Jumbo boys, the Ineos Grenadiers rider found himself between a rock and a hard plaats.

With his leader’s jersey threatened, it could have been a disaster. Instead Ganna then did what only he can: he Ganna’ed himself to the front.

The Italian time trial star put his face in the wind and motored by each group, ultimately making the split. Everything would come together after 216 km, from Follonica to Foligno. Ganna finished safely in the bunch and kept his lead. But wow, what an effort he made. Watch this thing of beauty below.