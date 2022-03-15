Watch how much faster a world champion BMX rider is
The cyclist was racing the National BMX Series in ManchesterPhoto by: @bethanyshriever
In 2021 Beth Shriever became the first British BMX racing cyclist in history to win both the Olympic and World titles in the same year. To say she’s fast is an understatement.
The 22-year-old started BMX when she was nine and soon became one of the top riders, winning medals at the Euro champs, and ultimately junior world champion.
On Tuesday she showed why she is world pro champion, why she’s the one with the rainbow stripes.
The rider absolutely clobbers her competition here.
Take 29 seconds out of your day to watch @bethanyshriever set the Manchester track ON FIRE at the opening weekend of the National BMX Series! 🔥🔥🔥
Report 📰 https://t.co/qGJaAJHggm
Gallery 📸 https://t.co/b1qnlkAZ6f pic.twitter.com/Y1wEgLxF5z
— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) March 15, 2022