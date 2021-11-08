Watch how much faster a WorldTour rider is than a regular cyclist

Watching pros climb, sprint, or time trial is always an impressive feat. The speeds they can reach, and hold, can sometimes be off the chart. If you’ve ever followed a pro on Strava, you know that their wattages and average speeds can be something else. If you’ve watched a pro race and seen the speeds on the television screen, or lead moto, you’ll know it’s some extraordinary speeds.

In the Tour de France, the top pro can hold anywhere from 50-55 k/mh in a time trial. An average rider on a local TT may clock in at about 35-40 km/h. Even on a flat stage, you’ll often see domestiques riding tempo at the front of the pack, holding 45 to 50 km/h for kilometer after kilometer.

Then of course, when it comes to the final gallop to the line, sprinters can reach wild amounts of power. A rider like Peter Sagan or Wout van Aert can hit 1500 watts in the final dash. An average cyclist may be lucky to do half of that.

Still, numbers aside, if you’ve ever wanted to see how much faster a pro is compared to an average cyclist, you’re in luck. Recently in Colombia, locals on a charity ride were astonished to see Ineos Grenadiers’s Daniel Martinez and EF Education-NIPPO’s Sergio Andres Higuita García sprint up a climb, stomping on the pedals the entire time. You’ll want to watch this.