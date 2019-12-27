Watch: Jeff Goldblum becomes a cyclist

For most of his adult life, Jeff Goldblum has not owned a bike. In season one episode seven of the new Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, its revealed that the actor hasn’t biked since he was a child. Although he doesn’t own a bike, he’s eager to learn as much as he can about them and maybe fall in love with cycling again. The episode, titled simply ‘Bikes’, follows Goldblum as he explores the world of cycling.

He starts his journey at a BMX park in San Jose, California. After trying to figure out the BMX acronym (bangers and mash …xerxes?), the Jurassic Park actor attempts a small pump track and enjoys the experience.

The episode then moves on to Morgan Hill, California, home of the Specialized research facility. Chris Yu, the lab director, guides Goldblum through the lab, teaching him about carbon layup, fatigue testing and the definition of a peloton. He then bring the actor into one of the world’s only sports specific wind tunnels, where Goldblum pedals through the wind on an S-works in his street clothes. The actor then changes into an aero cycling outfit and gets back on the bike. We learn that the change of clothes would give him a 43 per cent advantage during a 20 mile ride. “I feel sleek as a panther, ” he purrs.

The last stop is in Detroit, where, as many as 5,000 riders will show up weekly for a bike ride called the Slow Roll. The Slow Roll organizers say the ride has had numerous positive benefits on the local community, bringing together local cyclists and generating the local economy. Goldblum visits local manufacturer Detroit Bikes and rides off with a new bike that he uses to participate in the Slow Roll. He finishes the ride by contemplating how the bike is an extension of the body, and how it makes him feel at home.

Currently, The World According to Jeff Goldblum is only streaming on Disney+.