Watch Jonas Vingegaard launch an absolutely monstrous attack at O Gran Camiño

Tour de France winner showed his rivals that he’s ready for 2023 with a bold attack in the final kilometres at the O Gran Camiño stage race. This followed Thursday’s first stage that was called off due the snow in Spain (that didn’t fall mainly on the plain, as it turns out.) It was called off on the final climb with only 16 km to go, as a result of horrendous conditions.

You may remember in 2022, when Michael Woods won the Gran Camiño. It’s definitely a course for climbers. There are two stages left, a hilly 163 km stage from Esgos Rubiá and a flat 18 km time trial in Novo Milladoiro.

On Friday, riders lined up for stage two, from Tui to A Guarda. The 184.3 km stage had a tough finish with the final 3 km all uphill.

With 2.3 km to go, the Jumbo Visma rider launched. Not only did he take the stage win, but he now leads the overall.

Watch the ferocious move by Vingegaard below.