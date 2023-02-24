Watch Jonas Vingegaard launch an absolutely monstrous attack at O Gran Camiño
The Dane annihilated his competitors on the last climb
Tour de France winner showed his rivals that he’s ready for 2023 with a bold attack in the final kilometres at the O Gran Camiño stage race. This followed Thursday’s first stage that was called off due the snow in Spain (that didn’t fall mainly on the plain, as it turns out.) It was called off on the final climb with only 16 km to go, as a result of horrendous conditions.
You may remember in 2022, when Michael Woods won the Gran Camiño. It’s definitely a course for climbers. There are two stages left, a hilly 163 km stage from Esgos Rubiá and a flat 18 km time trial in Novo Milladoiro.
On Friday, riders lined up for stage two, from Tui to A Guarda. The 184.3 km stage had a tough finish with the final 3 km all uphill.
With 2.3 km to go, the Jumbo Visma rider launched. Not only did he take the stage win, but he now leads the overall.
Watch the ferocious move by Vingegaard below.
Jonas is a changed man, a completely different rider than we would have seen even a year ago
The ferocity and violence of this attack, the speed with which he opened a significant gap and the ease with which he did it…
Le Tour is already shaping up to be 🔥#OGranCamiño pic.twitter.com/NRCopjrb4B
