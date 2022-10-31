Watch Jonas Vingegaard win an clearly fake race in Singapore

Jonas Vingegaard “won” the Tour de France Singapore Criterium on Sunday, but c’mon.

Vingegaard, clad in his yellow jersey from his victory at the Tdf in July, had a stunning attack in the final kilometer, beating Vincenzo Nibali, Chris Froome, Enric Mas and polka-dot jersey winner, Simon Geschke.

The “exhibition race,” as it is known, is similar to the post-Tour crits held in Belgium and Holland. In those races, the winners of the various classifications and some other well-known riders, do laps for thousands of fans where the winners have already been decided before the race even starts. The riders, with their tired and weary TdF legs, do their best to put on a show, and it’s almost always one of the fan favourites who takes the “victory.”

The Dane made his move in the finale of the 65 km crit in Singapore’s Marina Bay district.

Since the race was put on by ASO, the organizers of the Tour itself, it’s no surprise that Vingegaard, in his maillot jaune, would take the win. After the race, Vingegaard was stoic about his big move. “”It was a very hard race, and luckily, I was in the final breakaway,” he said. More impressive was how he kept a straight face.

The race was part of a weekend-long celebration of cycling in Singapore, with festivals and events for fans of the sport.

If you like to be entertained, check out the show the riders put on in the link below.