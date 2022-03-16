Mark Cavendish’s put out incredible numbers in his perfect sprint at Milano-Torino

Mark Cavendish continues his great start to the season, winning Milano-Torino on Wednesday. It’s his third victory of the season, and he became the first Brit to win the race.

Cavendish has never done the race before, but he sure rode like he knew it backwards and forwards. His Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team gave him a picture-perfect lead-out, with his teammate Michael Morkov leading him to the line, as he outkicked Nacer Bouhanni and Alexander Kristoff.

As perfect a sprint as you're ever likely to see 👏 🏆 Mark Cavendish | Milano-Torino 2022 🏆

What’s even more impressive is Cav’s numbers, peaking just under 1200 watts, and hitting 64 km/h. He averaged 1020 watts in the finale, averaging 62.5 km/h.

The rider said he wasn’t sure if he was on the team for Milan San Remo, but he definitely made a solid point to be included for Saturday’s monument.