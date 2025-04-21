Watch Mattias Skjelmose’s stunned reaction after winning Amstel

What a finish at the Amstel Gold race! After Tadej Pogačar cracked and was caught by Remco Evenepoel and Mattias Skjelmose, not many would have predicted the Lidl Trek rider taking the sprint. Including, as it turns out, Skjelmose himself.

The 2025 Amstel Gold Race covered 255.9 km with 34 climbs, including three ascents of the Cauberg. Early escapees were caught after Evenepoel crashed and a chase group formed. UAE-Emirates, EF Education-EasyPost and Lidl-Trek drove the pace before Pogačar attacked solo on the Kruisberg, building a 30-second gap. Evenepoel and Skjelmose chipped away at his lead, catching him with 8.2 km remaining. The trio crested the final Cauberg together, with Evenepoel leading into the sprint.

Incredible finish to Amstel Gold

Evenepoel went early, Pogačar came around and was wheel to wheel with the Dane–but Skjelmose took the race by a wheel.

After the race, as the 24-year-old was waiting for the photo finish, he spoke to his soigneur saying he thought he won–in disbelief. Then, the official news: He’d taken his biggest race of his short career.

“I really don’t believe it, I was telling Remco all the time that I was fucked, I was on the limit,” Skjelmose said on Flobikes.com afterward. “I was riding for the podium, a podium would be a really big result for me. I thought I was going to cramp or see them go on the horizon.”

In the finale he said he didn’t know what happened. “I didn’t believe it when I passed Pogačar, I was like, something is wrong.”

The win was the culmination of lots of hard work, after a tough period of time for him.

“It means so much, I had so much bad luck this season already and it was super hard mentally,” Skjelmose said. “I lost my granddad a bit more than a month ago. I really wanted to give him a win, so this is for him.”

Watch the moment he learns he won. How can you not be romantic about bike racing?