Watch Remco’s wheel spin because his attack was so incredibly explosive at Liège

Remco Evenepoel saved Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s spring on Sunday, as he won the 108th Liège-Bastogne-Liège, also known as La Doyenne. It was Evenepoel’s first Monument win in his first try at Liège.

The Belgian was Quick Step’s Plan B after race favourite Julian Alaphilippe crashed out. He’s the first Belgian to win in 11 years, and the youngest to win since 1968.

The young star was beyond impressive when he launched up the famous climb, La Redoute. After he attacked from the lead group, he not only created a gap, but would pick off the remnants of the breakaway, riding by them like they were standing still.

Matt G summed up the attack well on Twitter: “Remco could power a small town with the watts produced by that attack.”

Check out his stunning move below. Watch the wheel spin: that’s what happens when you’re pushing so hard on the pedals that even your bike is in shock.