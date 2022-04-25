Watch Romain Bardet scrambling into the ditch to help the injured Alaphilippe

After Julian Alaphilippe crashed 60 km from the finish in Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Romain Bardet sacrificed his own race to make sure his compatriot was okay.

Alaphilippe is on a different team, but that didn’t stop Bardet from heading into the forest and checking on him, until the paramedics could attend to him.

In a true display of sportsmanship, Bardet put his friend’s health ahead of his own race.

Alaphilippe suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung. After the race, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl was quick to thank Bardet. “Thank you, Romain Bardet for looking after Julian immediately after the crash. A true gentleman.”

Bardet was shaken by the bad crash, and alluded that Team TotalEnergies was riding dangerously and caused it. After the race, Bardet apologized for such a suggestion, especially that one of their riders Jérémy Cabot was involved in it.

“Jérémy found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, far be it from me to pass judgment on who was responsible for the fall, the waves, the speed, the road surface, Bardet tweeted. “I’m really sorry that my post was confusing, good luck man.”

You can watch the moment where the crash happens below.