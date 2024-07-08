Watch Steve Bauer in team car during Derek Gee’s third at the Tour

Derek Gee came third in Sunday’s gravel stage at the Tour de France, having been in the day’s breakaway in the Champagne region of France. Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) took the win from the break of six to win in Troyes. Although Gee didn’t get the victory, he did move up from 14th to ninth overall.

It was a thrilling finale to a wild stage. Jasper Stuyven (Lidl – Trek) surged away before the final sector. Gee did a lot of the chasing. Riders started skipping turns and preparing for the sprint. It was tight going into the last 2 km. Stuyven was caught with a kilometre to go, so it would be a six-up sprint. Gee was leading with 100 m to go, but Turgis powered by along with Tom Pidcock (Ineos – Grenadiers).

Steve Bauer, the directeur sportif of Israel – Premier Tech and one of the greatest cyclists Canada has ever produced, was on the radio to Gee in the finale.

Bauer knows a thing or two about doing well at the Tour. In 1988, riding for Weinmann – La Suisse, he won the opening stage from Pontchâteau to Machecoul and took the yellow jersey. Although he would lose the maillot jaune in the TTT, he would take it back after Stage 8 and wear it for four more days. The Fenwick, Ont. rider would ultimately finish fourth overall, the best result for a Canadian in history.

In 1990, Bauer would once again wear yellow. Riding for American team 7 Eleven – Hoonved, he took the lead on the first road stage of the Tour de France by being part of a successful breakaway. The break included Ronan Pensec (Z), Frans Maassen (Buckler – Colnago – Decca), and Claudio Chiappucci (Carrera).

Bauer finished second in the stage, securing the overall lead and the yellow jersey. He lost it after Stage 10 with Pensec then inheriting the jersey, before Chiappucci wore it. It would come down to the last time trial for eventual winner Greg LeMond (Z) to take the lead, which he would keep in Paris. Interestingly, the American didn’t win a single stage in 1990, although he did finish second three times. Bauer went on to finish 27th overall.

Check out Bauer in the team car as his rider comes so, so close to a win at the biggest race in the world.